The National Weather Service is holding Flood Safety Awareness Week. It started on March 23 and continues until the 27th. Flooding is one of our biggest severe weather issues in Central PA. Most of our flooding occurs due to excessive rainfall, or from snow melt.

Flooding causes more deaths annually compared to any other severe weather hazard. Half of the flooding deaths happen in a vehicle. This is because many underestimate the power of water.

Some tips to remember to keep yourself safe from flooding, are to always move to higher ground when it is happening. Never drive over a flooded roadway, because the actual road could be washed away underneath the water. Remember, that it only takes 6 inches of water to knock a person down and only 12 to 18 inches of water to float a vehicle.