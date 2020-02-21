Flood kills 6 students on Indonesian school trip

A flash flood hit hundreds of students and teachers who were hiking along a river on Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing at least six of the students, officials said.

Five others were reported missing.

The group of 250 high school students was conducting scouting activities in Sleman district of Yogyakarta province and wasn’t paying attention to weather conditions, according to a National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson.

A local military chief told TVOne that at least six bodies were found a short distance down the Sempor river from the site of the flood.

He said a downpour burst the river’s banks, causing the flood.

He said 239 students were rescued, including 10 who were treated for injuries.