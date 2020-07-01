Flash flooding damage

Some of the worst damage from Sunday night’s storms happened just over the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Nearly 9 inches of rain caused flash flooding near Baldwin, in St. Croix County and John Lauritsen was there as homeowners learned just how much Mother Nature set them back.

John shared that by mid-afternoon on Monday the floodwaters had receded quite a bit, but the damage up and down Florence Street in Baldwin was already done.

When Jim Weiss learned rain was in the forecast he was hoping for an inch or two. However, he got much more than he bargained for. Hours of heavy rain caused the creek behind Jim’s property to rise rapidly. Floodwaters did damage under his mobile home and pushed a tool shed into his house- ten years after another flood did the same thing.

The washed out roads and streets were a repeat for Wayne Hoben as well. He had to rebuild after the 2010 flood. This time, his garage was the victim and with it some family history. Photo albums were in a box and anything on the floor was damaged thanks to a foot of water.

Eight families living near a Baldwin creek were at least temporarily evacuated. And officers and sheriff’s deputies had to conduct water rescues Monday morning in other parts of town. Water was waist deep by six o’clock.

Flash flooding pulled the skirting of the bottom of Breanna Overland’s home. But her family’s storage shed got it the worst, as floodwaters took valuables for a ride. Forcing them to go on a scavenger hunt for their belongings. She said belongings were two miles away at least. Anything from kids toys, jackets, boots, random, miscellaneous stuff in a storage shed was gone.

Most of the homeowners within the area don’t have flood insurance, meaning much of the damaged property out side their home is a loss. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office also said one man died after rising waters swept his van off the road.