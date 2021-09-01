Flash Flood Emergency for Cambria County until 7 p.m.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Cambria County until 7:00 PM.

The dam is over-spilling on the North Branch of the Little Conemaugh River in southwestern Cambria County.

Around 1:00 PM dispatch reported an uncontrolled release from the Wilmore Dam causing flooding on the north branch of the Little Conemaugh River. If you live in this area find higher ground immediately! Evacuate now if you live in areas downstream of the Wilmore Dam.

Other streams and drainage areas that will be impacted by this includes Wildcat Run, Sandy Run, Conemaugh River, Laurel Run, Clapboard Run, Solomon Run, South Fork Little Conemaugh River to Laurel Run, Kane Run, North Branch of the Little Conemaugh River, Stonycreek River, Saltlick Run and the Little Conemaugh River.

This is a life-threatening situation. Do NOT travel through flooded roadways while evacuating.