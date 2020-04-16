Fishing forecast

Here is a look at the rest of the week’s weather. Anglers and boaters must abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Governor Tom Wolf’s Stay-At-Home Order regarding COVID-19.
Thursday: AM Flurries, Sun and clouds, Chilly. High Temp: Mid 40s. Low Temp: Low 30s
Friday: A mix of rain and some snow. High Temp: Mid 40s. Low Temp: Mid 30s
Saturday: Leftover shower and snow shower. Afternoon sun and clouds. High Temp: Mid 50s. Low Temp: Mid 30s.
Sunday: Few showers and some drizzle. Cloudy. High Temp: Upper 50s. Low Temps: low 40s.