Fishing forecast

This question was asked by our viewer Mae Ross..."My children want to know what is thundersnow?"

Thundersnow is just a thunderstorm that produces snow instead of rain. For a thunderstorm to exist there needs to be a strong updraft (air rising) in the cloud. An updraft is what feeds a thunderstorm. The updraft sucks up warmer moist air into the clouds. In a normal thunderstorm, water droplets would freeze as they rise because it is colder the higher you go up. The ice pellets bounce around in the cloud. As the ice pellets collide into each other they cause a positive and a negative charge. The electrical charge builds until it has to be discharged as lightning.