First winter storm of 2022, snow totals & photos through our region

Most locations picked up around a half of a foot to a foot of snowfall as the winter storm moved through. Some of the totals listed here were from last night, more snow has fallen through this morning and we will continue to update these numbers accordingly. Many of you send in your snow totals as well as beautiful pictures! Thanks for sharing!

BLAIR COUNTY

Ski Gap 6.9″

Altoona 6.0″

Hollidaysburg 5.8″

Bellwood 5.5″

Tyrone 5.0″

CAMBRIA COUNTY

Spring Hill 7.5″

Geistown 7.5″

South Fork 7.0″

Johnstown 3.0″


SOMERSET COUNTY

Seven Springs 11.0″

Callimont 9.5″

Somerset 9.2″

Jennerstown 8.8″

Casselman 7.1″

Listie 7.0″

Confluence 5.0″

BEDFORD COUNTY

Blue Knob Mountain 6.5″

Hyndman 6.5″

Everett 6.3″

Breezewood 5.2″


CENTRE COUNTY

Boalsburg 6.5″

State College 6.5″

Lemont 5.8″

Park Forest 5.8″

Port Matilda 5.7″

Zion 5.5″

Pleasant Gap 5.2″

Aaronsburg 5.0″

Bellefonte 5.0″


HUNTINGDON COUNTY

Huntingdon 4.5″

Broad Top 3.1″

Alexandria 3.0″

Rock Springs 2.8″

ELK COUNTY

Ridgway 10.0″

St Marys 8.6″

CAMERON COUNTY

Emporium 8.0″

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

DuBois 7.5″

Moshannon 5.8″

Curwensville 5.0″

Penfield 5.0″

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Brookville 8.0″

  • Berth – DuBois
  • Carla – Benezette
  • Christohper – Tyrone
  • Kathye – Sterling Run

