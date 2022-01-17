First winter storm of 2022, snow totals & photos through our region

Most locations picked up around a half of a foot to a foot of snowfall as the winter storm moved through. Some of the totals listed here were from last night, more snow has fallen through this morning and we will continue to update these numbers accordingly. Many of you send in your snow totals as well as beautiful pictures! Thanks for sharing!
BLAIR COUNTY
Ski Gap 6.9″
Altoona 6.0″
Hollidaysburg 5.8″
Bellwood 5.5″
Tyrone 5.0″
CAMBRIA COUNTY
Spring Hill 7.5″
Geistown 7.5″
South Fork 7.0″
Johnstown 3.0″
SOMERSET COUNTY
Seven Springs 11.0″
Callimont 9.5″
Somerset 9.2″
Jennerstown 8.8″
Casselman 7.1″
Listie 7.0″
Confluence 5.0″
BEDFORD COUNTY
Blue Knob Mountain 6.5″
Hyndman 6.5″
Everett 6.3″
Breezewood 5.2″
CENTRE COUNTY
Boalsburg 6.5″
State College 6.5″
Lemont 5.8″
Park Forest 5.8″
Port Matilda 5.7″
Zion 5.5″
Pleasant Gap 5.2″
Aaronsburg 5.0″
Bellefonte 5.0″
HUNTINGDON COUNTY
Huntingdon 4.5″
Broad Top 3.1″
Alexandria 3.0″
Rock Springs 2.8″
ELK COUNTY
Ridgway 10.0″
St Marys 8.6″
CAMERON COUNTY
Emporium 8.0″
CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DuBois 7.5″
Moshannon 5.8″
Curwensville 5.0″
Penfield 5.0″
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Brookville 8.0″
