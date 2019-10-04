First frost of the season

Earlier this week the region experienced record breaking heat. Temperatures hit 90° Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 breaking the record of 88° set back in 1927. It was also the first time we touched 90° since 1941.

Just a few days later, the region will experience its first significant frost and potential freeze. The coldest air of the season is set to arrive tonight into Saturday. A clear night sky accompanied by light to calm winds will allow temperatures to lower into the 30s by sunrise Saturday. Meanwhile hilltops and higher peaks may flirt with the 20s!

The best chance of seeing temperatures at or below 32° will be in the Laurel Highlands and along and north of Interstate 80. Gardeners and farmers should be on alert and take care of sensitive vegetation. Livestock and pets should also be moved into a warm space. Early risers will need to dig out the ice scrapers Saturday. Or at the very least set aside some extra time to defrost the car.

Here are the official alerts:

A Freeze WATCH is in effect for the following counties:

— Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Clinton, Centre, Cambria, Blair, and Somerset counties from 2:00 AM until 9:00 AM Saturday morning.

A Freeze WATCH means that temperatures below 32° are looking likely for the counties described and for areas nearby. These conditions may kill unprotected crops and other sensitive vegetation, effectively ending the growing season.

If your area has a freeze watch, here is what you should do:

— Farmers and gardeners in these areas should take precautions to extend the growing season.

