The first freeze of the season came a little early for some of our counties. The first freeze in the fall typically signifies the end of the growing season.

During the growing season the National Weather Service will issue Freeze Warnings or Frost Advisories to let you know if you need to protect your plants or flowers from the frost.

A frost is if the temperature falls between 33-36°F. To be considered a freeze and not a frost, the temperature has to drop to or below 32°F. A hard freeze is if the temperature drops below 28°F for a few hours.

On average the first freeze for Elk,Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria, Somerset, and northern Centre County occurs on October 1st. This year already in September, Elk, Northern Centre, and Cameron County have experienced their first freeze.

On average the first freeze for Bedford, Blair, and Southern Centre counties see the first freeze on October 11th. Huntingdon County on average sees the first freeze on October 21st.