First effects of virus crisis felt by farmers

Asparagus grower Henning Hoffheinz is looking at blue skies, a record-early harvest – and a big problem.

The harvest of white asparagus – a ubiquitous and cherished fixture on springtime menus in Germany – is providing a first test of the fallout from the coronavirus crisis on a farming sector that relies heavily on migrant workers.

Last year, German farmers employed nearly 300,000 seasonal workers in all, many from eastern Europe and willing to do heavy manual labour for prosperous Germany’s minimum wage, currently 9.35 euros (10.25 US dollars) per hour.

But as more and more European Union countries have restricted or stopped crossings of their usually near-invisible borders in a bewildering cascade of abrupt decisions, Hoffheinz and others are left wondering how they will bring in their crops this year.

Restrictions imposed by Austria and Hungary have complicated efforts to bring in workers from Romania, a major source of farm labour.

The weather has done Hoffheinz one favour: since winter barely happened in Germany this year, the asparagus harvest started on Wednesday.

That is the earliest yet; usually, he says, it doesn’t start until the first week of April even in an early year.

“Because of that, we have the first harvesters here, which is our good luck at the moment – because as things stand, it is not possible to bring harvesters to Germany, which is a disaster,” Hoffheinz says in a field full of tarpaulin-covered asparagus at Genthin, west of Berlin.

He managed to bring in 25 Romanians before the borders jammed up – far fewer than the 45 to 50 he will need when the season is in full swing.

Because of various border closures, “no labourers are coming from the whole eastern bloc, no matter where you look,” he says.

He will try, he says, to find Germans to do some of the logistical jobs usually done by Romanians – driving the asparagus from the field to a building where it is sorted, and grading the harvest.

But “I am sure that we won’t find any Germans for the field work, cutting asparagus, for the minimum wage,” he says.

Germany’s agriculture minister, Julia Kloeckner, this week acknowledged an urgent need to address the challenge of harvesting 23,000 hectares (56,800 acres) of asparagus fields across Germany.

Many seasonal workers aren’t worried about coming to Germany but do worry about getting home without having to go into quarantine, Kloeckner said.

She raised the possibility of making rules for seasonal workers more flexible and making bilateral agreements, flying in people who would usually travel overland.

Kloeckner has floated the idea of people who usually work in restaurants or bars, which have been either closed or put on reduced hours, working in the fields saying it was time for creative solutions.

Germany currently has the world’s fifth-largest number of confirmed infections with the virus that causes COVID-19, though a comparatively low death rate.

Patrick Wolter, who manages a farmers’ cooperative near Genthin that produces fruit, beef and milk as well as asparagus, usually employs 120 Poles – experienced helpers who have worked there for years – as well as 40 Germans. So far, only six Poles have arrived and “we are trying to get another seven across the border,” he says.

The cooperative has slowed the harvest down a bit, preparing only the fields for which it already has workers and holding off on forcing asparagus elsewhere.

He isn’t convinced by Kloeckner’s proposed alternative.

“Speaking from experience, you can’t handle the work with German people,” he says.

Adrian Bulucz, a Romanian foreman who works year-round on Hoffheinz’s farm and takes care of bringing in workers, says he will try to bring in the full team in the coming days “if it’s possible. If not, we see what happens.”

“In Romania now, it is very bad too, because all big companies (are) closed now, don’t have work,” he says. People “don’t have money and must come here — they wait to come here.”

Hoffheinz says he faces “pure mental stress.”

“If we can’t harvest and sell enough, we won’t be able to fulfil our financial obligations,” he says.

