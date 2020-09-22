The first day of fall is here

At 9:31 AM Sept. 22, the autumnal equinox occurred. This is when the day to night line, or terminator, is perfectly vertical from the north to the south pole and the sun is directly over the equator.

The fall equinox is also the astronomical start to the autumn season. The start of Meteorological fall actually happened on Sept. 1, which climatologically speaking, is when we start to see the weather beginning to change.

We had a taste of fall to start this week, and soon leaves will begin to change. We typically see peak colors from early to mid-October.

Viewer submitted photo: A look at the first day of fall in Central PA.

Make sure to share your favorite fall photos and foliage photos with us!