Finnish artist creates giant snow drawing

A giant drawing made from thousands of footsteps left in the snow has amazed Finnish residents near the capital Helsinki.

The complex geometric patterns in the snow have been combined to create what resembles huge snowflakes and was made by volunteers in snowshoes under the guidance of local resident and amateur artist Janne Pyykko.

The drawing measures about 160 meters in diameter, and Finnish media say it could be the largest snow-drawing ever made in the Nordic country.

Pyykko produced the artwork with the help from a group of volunteers over the space of two days.

The artwork was designed to be ephemeral, lasting only until the next snowfall or heavy winds erase all trace of the steps.