February Weather Recap

This February was mild and also slightly wetter than average. Our average temperature for the month of February is 29.2°F. This February our average temperature was 36.5°F. This ranked us at the 4th mildest February on record. The mildest February on record occurred in 2017 when the average temperature was 39.4°F.

Our average amount of precipitation for February is 2.04 inches. This February we had 2.31 inches of precipitation, so we were slightly above. Most of this fell as rain. We only picked up 2.7 inches of snowfall this month, which is way below average. The average snowfall for the month of February is 11.2 inches.

Our average high temperature for the month of February is 37.2°F. This February our average high temperature was 44.3°F. Our average low temperature since record keeping began for February is 21.1°F. Here in 2020, the average low temperature in February was 28.6°F.