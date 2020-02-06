February Weather Almanac

We are moving through this first week of February and already it is mild. Here is a look at our averages we normally see in February.

The average high temperature for February is 37.2°F

The average low temperature for February is 21.1°F

The average temperatures for February is 29.2°F

The average amount of precipitation we see in February is 2.04 inches.

The average amount of snowfall we see in February is 11.2 inches.

So far this winter season we have only had 7.6″ of snowfall. On average we typically see 40 inches of snowfall during winter.