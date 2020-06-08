Fast moving flames, wall of smoke force family to evacuate

Fast moving flames and a wall of smoke pushed people from their homes in Winters, California. One resident described how close the flames were, particularly around midnight

The Davis family saw the rush of fire crews as they left their neighborhood hoping they’d still have a home to return to. They knew of at least one other family that had lost their house to the fires. Their daughter hoped to recover her special stuffed animal passed down to her from her father.

Firefighters struggled in steep terrain to launch a heavy air attack as the flames ate up 14-hundred acres and burned several structures. Windy conditions didn’t make things any easier.

Firefighter Will Powers of the California Fire Department said, “the wind is always a worry but in certain areas where there was that concern we were able to get some dozers out, we got crews out on the ground and we’re putting out those hot spots.”

Although filled with smoke, the Davis family returned to find their home spared. Even scroungy the stuffed animal escaped the flames.