TORONTO — Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg said Friday she doesn't understand why grown-ups and world leaders would mock children and teens for acting on science, responding to jibes about her campaign as students conducted a second wave of global protests demanding action on climate change.

When asked about U.S. President Donald Trump and others who have mocked her, the 16-year-old activist said they likely feel their world view and interests are being threatened by the climate activism of herself and others.