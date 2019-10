Chris – Pine Grove

Louise – Hollidaysburg

Lisa – Mount Union

We are slowly starting to see magnificent color here across Central Pennsylvania. Northern counties should see fantastic foliage by the end of this week and into next week thanks to seasonable weather.

Many places are now starting to see areas of red and yellow. Some of these early colors are maples, dogwoods, birch, sassafras, and sumac trees changing.

Our typical peak fall foliage is mid to late October and we are on track to see a great fall foliage this year. Keep sending in your photos!