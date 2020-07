Linda & Victoria – Altoona

Ginny – Huntingdon

Many of us have heard the term growing up heat lightning, but heat lightning is actually not a real thing and isn’t produced by the heat. Heat lightning is fiction.

Heat Lightning is just normal lightning that is occurring in a thunderstorm that is so far away from you, you cannot hear the thunder associated with it.

Thunder can only travel 10 miles outside of a storm, but we can see a storm that is farther away and the lightning associated with it.