Extensive potential tornado damage at Mississippi school

The superintendent for Calhoun County Schools explained that the three Vardaman school buildings remain structurally sound after suffering extensive storm damage Wednesday morning. However, she is not sure when students can come back after one of the worst storms the county has ever faced struck without warning.

Vardaman School employee, Jane Spratlin, described how awnings were blown away and windows were blown out of school buses. The campus, which is now covered in debris and wreckage, is home to both Vardaman elementary and high school.

It was just before 12:30 in the morning when Calhoun County Emergency Management recieved the first report of potential tornado damage at the Vardaman Schools. After arriving on scene, EMA Director Randy Skinner could tell there was significant storm damage, even in the middle of the night. In broad daylight, it was a devastating sight.

The sheer force of the winds tore through brick walls, ripped down trees and left piles of twisted metal everywhere. The two school buildings and the technical instruction center all suffered extensive damage. The high school lost part of it’s roof, the technical center is missing a whole section of wall and four to five school buses had their windows shattered.

No injuries were reported and all three buildings remain structurally sound. But there is much to rebuild. The superintendent said an insurance adjuster will be on-site tomorrow to determine the total cost of the repairs.