Evening forecast Thursday, January 16, 2019

The day may have began with above average temperatures. However, cooler air filtered in and lowered temperatures from 50 to 30 degrees. Any showers from the night before transitioned to scattered snow showers today. Wind speeds also increased with a sustained wind around 20 MPH and gusts up to 50 MPH. Winds not only made it feel colder with wind chills in the 20s but created brief white out conditions with passing snow showers.

A few patchy clouds will be seen for the overnight hours and snow showers will diminish. It will be seasonably cool with lows in the 20s. It will also continue to be breezy which will create wind chills in the teens and single digits.

High pressure slides in for the end of the week allowing for dry conditions Friday. The day will begin with some sunshine before cloud cover increases. Temperatures will sit around average with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. The next system will move in during the weekend bringing a wintry mix to Central Pennsylvania.

Saturday will begin with a cloudy sky and snow showers will gradually push into the region. Then precipitation will transition to a wintry mix during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will once again reach into the 30s and lows will dip into the 20s. As this system pulls away from the area, cooler air will filter in and below average temperatures will last through the weekend.

Sunday will be the first day of cooler temperatures and scattered snow showers will be seen. When snow isn’t blowing through periods of clouds and sun will be seen. Temperatures will be in the 20s throughout the day and for the overnight hours. Clouds and some sun will be seen Monday with the chance for some flurries. Highs will be in the 20s and lows in the teens.

Tuesday will be a carbon copy of Monday with clouds and sun and occasional flurries. Wednesday will be dry with the region seeing a mainly sunny sky with a few passing clouds.Temperatures will continue to be close to ten degrees below average.

