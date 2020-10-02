Evening forecast Friday, October 2, 2020

The region will be feeling fall weather as we head into the weekend. Much like Thursday, periods of clouds and sun filtered through today. More cloud cover was seen to the west and north along with a stray shower in those northern counties. Otherwise, there was a good deal of sun. However, temperatures were on the cool side with highs only reaching into the 50s.

Any lingering showers will taper off this evening therefore, it’ll be a dry night with a partially to mostly clear sky. This will create the perfect fall weather for high school games across the region. Other activities for Friday night plans will also go on without a hitch. By the overnight hours, lows will dip into the 30s so it’ll be achilly one.

Saturday will be similar to Friday. The majority of the region will see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. Areas to the north will see a little more cloud cover along with the chance for a shower. It will be another cool day with highs only reaching into the 50s. Although it’ll feel cool, conditions will be nice to head outdoors for apple or pumpkin picking. Lows will dip into the mid 30s overnight.

Conditions will change for the end of the weekend therefore, it may be a better Sunday to get things done indoors. Clouds will gradually increase through the day. Showers will also develop as the day progresses with showers sticking around overnight. Highs will just manage to break 60 degrees in most sports during the afternoon. Lows will only dip into the mid 40s overnight.

Rain will carry over into the new week making it that much harder to get out of bed Monday. It’ll be cloudy most of the day with lingering showers from the night before. However, by the late afternoon hours, some rays of sun may be able to peek through. Highs fall short of 60 degrees across the region. Overnight,lows will dip into the low 40s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny with high reaching into the low 60s. It’ll be the nicest, and what looks to be the driest, day of the week. Wednesday will see a mix of clouds and sun then rain returns to the region as showers develop. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching into the mid 60s.

Thursday will be cooler with highs only reaching into the upper 50s. There will be clouds with some sunshine. There will also be a chance for a shower to pop up in some spots.