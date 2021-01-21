Evacuations in Welsh town as river bursts banks

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in England and Wales late on Wednesday as Storm Christoph brought heavy rains.

Footage posted on social media by a resident of Ruthin on north Wales showed flooded streets after the river Clwyd burst its banks.

Local emergency services urged residents to leave their homes as heavy rain and even snow continued to fall through the night.

Parts of England were also put on red alert by the British Environment Agency, with major incidents declared in the north of the country.

Around 2,000 homes in Greater Manchester were evacuated due to rising water levels, officials said.