Europe, Russia postpone rover mission to Mars

The European Space Agency and Russia’s Roscosmos are postponing a planned joint mission to Mars until 2022, in part due to travel restrictions resulting from the new coronavirus outbreak.

The ExoMars mission was due to launch this year but concerns about possible technical problems had already prompted both agencies to discuss the delay.

The mission’s goal is to put a rover on the red planet to help determine whether there has ever been life on Mars.

Scientists hope the rover will be able to dig for biological signatures of life below the Martian surface and also provide further insights into the planet’s history of water.

It is the latest setback for the ExoMars program.

The Trace Gas Orbiter was successfully deployed but the Schiaparelli lander malfunctioned and crashed on the surface of Mars, highlighting the difficulty of putting a probe on the planet.