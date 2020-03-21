Emergency crews at work after unexpected river flooding

Amid fears of the growing spread of COVID-19, folks in Ohio are also dealing with massive flooding.

Heavy rains caused a river in Licking County to flood overnight Friday (3/20). The rising waters forced more than a hundred people to evacuate their homes.

Many had to be rescued by emergency crews, including a two-year-old child who was injured. Authorities say the toddler is in serious condition.

Flooding also washed away a culvert in the area leaving behind a massive hole on a major road in Heath.

“It’s a major highway coming through here. So I don’t know how people is going to get around because about everywhere you go up too… Irving wick and Fox run, it’s all flooded too. So, it’s going to slow a lot of people down.”

Local authorities say the river flooding was unexpected and more than what is usually seen in the area. They believe it will likely take a long time for the community to recover.

Residents affected are staying at a nearby high school until a more permanent home is found.