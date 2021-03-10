Elevated Fire Danger

Many of us in Central PA own a burn barrel or have a burn pit. Today is not a great day to burn. The risk of a brush/forest fire starting is high today and here is the reason why.

The ground is quite dry and we have not received measurable rain since February 28th. This has been the driest start to March since we have started keeping weather records. The combination of warm air, low dew point temperatures, and a decent breeze have elevated the fire danger today. Please be smart and do not burn.

Tomorrow will be just as warm if not warmer but there will be showers.