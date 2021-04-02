Easter Weekend Weather





ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This weekend is a big family weekend for most of us. After a snowy Thursday and a chilly Friday, the holiday weekend will turn out nice.

Saturday: The morning will start out mostly sunny but the clouds will quickly move in by midday. The afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy. The high temperatures will be in the lower 50s. A weak disturbance will move just north of Central Pa. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower or sprinkle. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Easter Sunday: Happy Easter everyone! The morning will start off cool with a few extra clouds. The clouds will quickly move out by mid-morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.