Easter snowstorm drops over a foot of snow

Winter isn’t ready to give up its grip on the upper peninsula of michigan.

A storm that started on Easter Sunday dropped more than 18 inches of wet heavy snow in less than 24 hours. Reports from the National Weather Service are showing some areas of the U.P. totaled two feet of snow.

Plow truck drivers were busy on Monday, making quick work of the snow in Marquette. In neighboring Alger County, hundreds of people spent hours without power. By 5 P.M. Monday only a few dozen were still waiting to have service restored.

Road crews in Marquette County report they’ve used close to 1,200 tons of salt throughout the winter season.

Lakeshore flood warnings continue through tuesday morning for four counties along lake superior