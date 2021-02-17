Dutch skaters fall through canal ice

People in Amsterdam were warned not to skate on the city’s frozen canals after a spate of incidents where skaters fell through the cracks in the ice sheets.

Video captured on Sunday showed several people trying to make it to the bank of the canal through icy waters after the thin sheets cracked.

Videos from Friday also showed two persons sliding on the ice on their stomachs before they get up and skate, and one woman being rescued from the canal.

A cold snap dumped heavy snow and brought icy temperatures to large swathes of northern Europe last week, blanketing cities in white and freezing waterways.