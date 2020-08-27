Drought Monitor Update

The drought monitor data is put in on Tuesday’s and then the updated map comes out every Thursday during the 8 AM hour. With the recent update, now 31.56% of Pennsylvania is under a moderate drought. Last week 27.70% of Pennsylvania had this designation.

Most of our area is under this moderate drought. The only counties not under the moderate drought are Bedford County and portions of Somerset County.

In a moderate drought, honey production declines, the wildfire potential increases, there is also stress on plants and fish. It is also requested that residents voluntarily start to conserve water.