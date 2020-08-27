Drought Monitor Update

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The drought monitor data is put in on Tuesday’s and then the updated map comes out every Thursday during the 8 AM hour. With the recent update, now 31.56% of Pennsylvania is under a moderate drought. Last week 27.70% of Pennsylvania had this designation.

Most of our area is under this moderate drought. The only counties not under the moderate drought are Bedford County and portions of Somerset County.

In a moderate drought, honey production declines, the wildfire potential increases, there is also stress on plants and fish. It is also requested that residents voluntarily start to conserve water.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss