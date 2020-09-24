Drought Monitor Update September 24, 2020

This week now 6.17% of Pennsylvania is under a severe drought, including most of Centre County. Also, now 20.59% of Pennsylvania is under a moderate drought. Last week 17.10% of Pennsylvania had this designation. This past week was drier and the drought monitor reflects that. The drought monitor data is put in on Tuesday’s and then the updated map comes out every Thursday during the 8 AM hour.

Centre County is now under a severe drought.

Blair, Clearfield, Cameron, and Huntingdon Counties are in a moderate drought.

Cambria, Jefferson, and Elk are abnormally dry.

Most of Bedford and Somerset counties are not in a drought.

In a severe drought, warnings can be issued for outdoor burns, air quality can be poor. Also water quality can go down, and water restrictions can be implemented.

In a moderate drought, the wildfire potential increases, honey production declines, and there is a stress on plants and fish. It is also requested that residents voluntarily start to conserve water.

Where it is abnormally dry, we have a higher chance to see wildfires, and surface water levels decrease.