Drought Monitor Update September 10th, 2020

The drought monitor data is put in on Tuesday’s and then the updated map comes out every Thursday during the 8 AM hour. With the recent update, now 10.31% of Pennsylvania is under a moderate drought. Last week 8.50% of Pennsylvania had this designation. This past week was slightly drier and the drought monitor reflects that.

Most of our area is just abnormally dry. Centre, Clearfield, Cameron, and Huntingdon Counties are in a moderate drought.

In a moderate drought, honey production declines, the wildfire potential increases, there is also stress on plants and fish. It is also requested that residents voluntarily start to conserve water.

Where it is abnormally dry, we have a higher chance to see wildfires, crop growth is stunted and surface water levels decrease.