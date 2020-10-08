Drought Monitor Update October 8, 2020

This week 8.48% of Pennsylvania continues to be under a severe drought, including most of Centre County. Also, now 46.40% of Pennsylvania is under a moderate drought. Last week 31.35% of Pennsylvania had this designation. This past week was drier and the drought monitor reflects that. The drought monitor data is put in on Tuesday’s and then the updated map comes out every Thursday during the 8 AM hour.

Centre County countinues under a severe drought. Small portions of Blair, Cleafield and Huntingdon counties are under a severe drought too.

Most of Blair, Jefferson, Elk, Cambria, Clearfield, Cameron, and Huntingdon Counties are in a moderate drought.

Portions of Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties are abnormally dry.

In a severe drought, warnings can be issued for outdoor burns, air quality can be poor. Also water quality can go down, and water restrictions can be implemented.

In a moderate drought, the wildfire potential increases, honey production declines, and there is a stress on plants and fish. It is also requested that residents voluntarily start to conserve water.