Drought Monitor Update October 29, 2020

This week 12.54% of Pennsylvania is under a severe drought, including most of Centre County. Last week 10.82% of Pennsylvania had this designation.

This week now 50.75% of Pennsylvania is under a moderate drought which is up from the 50.38% last week. This means that there was only a slight change in the drought compared to last week. This past week we had a bit of rain, but it did not help our drought situation.

The drought monitor data is put in on Tuesday’s and then the updated map comes out every Thursday during the 8 AM hour.

The rain we are experiencing today will help ease our drought, and next week the drought monitor will reflect that.

Centre County continues under a severe drought. Small portions of Blair, Clearfield and Huntingdon counties are under a severe drought too.

Most of Blair, Jefferson, Elk, Cambria, Clearfield, Cameron, and Huntingdon Counties are in a moderate drought.

Portions of Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties are abnormally dry.

In a severe drought, warnings can be issued for outdoor burns, air quality can be poor. Also water quality can go down, and water restrictions can be implemented.

In a moderate drought, the wildfire potential increases, honey production declines, and there is a stress on plants and fish. It is also requested that residents voluntarily start to conserve water.