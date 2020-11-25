Drought Monitor Update November 25, 2020

This week 3.54% of Pennsylvania is under a severe drought, which is less of the state compared to last weeks 4.19%. None of the Central Pennsylvania region is under a severe drought at this time.

This week 25.72% of Pennsylvania is under a moderate drought which is the same as last week. This means there was not much change with the drought this week.

Last week 63.47% of Pennsylvania was abnormally dry and this week 62.57% of the state is. Much of our region has the abnormally dry designation.

The drought monitor data is put in on Tuesday’s and then the updated map comes out every Thursday during the 8 AM hour. This week the drought monitor map came out on Wednesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Centre County is now just mostly abnormally dry with only a little bit of it seeing a moderate drought.

Portions of Blair, Huntingdon, Bedford, Cambria, Centre, Jefferson, Elk, Cleafield and Cameron counties are abnormally dry.

In a severe drought, warnings can be issued for outdoor burns, air quality can be poor. Also water quality can go down, and water restrictions can be implemented.

In a moderate drought, the wildfire potential increases, honey production declines, and there is a stress on plants and fish. It is also requested that residents voluntarily start to conserve water.

When abnormally dry, surface water tables decline, and yards can turn brown.