Drought Monitor Update November 12, 2020

This week 7.51% of Pennsylvania is under a severe drought, which is the same as last week.

This week 40.01% of Pennsylvania is under a moderate drought which is about the same as last week. Last week 38.40% was experiencing moderate drought conditions. This means there was not much change with the drought this week.

The drought monitor data is put in on Tuesday’s and then the updated map comes out every Thursday during the 8 AM hour.

Centre County is now out of a severe drought and is in a moderate drought.

Parts of Blair, Jefferson, Elk, Cambria, Clearfield, Cameron, and Huntingdon Counties are in a moderate drought.

Portions of Blair, Huntingdon, Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties are abnormally dry.

In a severe drought, warnings can be issued for outdoor burns, air quality can be poor. Also water quality can go down, and water restrictions can be implemented.

In a moderate drought, the wildfire potential increases, honey production declines, and there is a stress on plants and fish. It is also requested that residents voluntarily start to conserve water.