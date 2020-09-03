Drought Monitor Update for September 3rd, 2020

The drought monitor data is put in on Tuesday’s and then the updated map comes out every Thursday during the 8 AM hour. With the recent update, now only 8.50% of Pennsylvania is under a moderate drought. Last week 31.56% of Pennsylvania had this designation. We have recent rainfall to thank for the drought starting to ease.

Most of our area is under now is just abnormally dry. Centre and Huntingdon Counties continue to be in a moderate drought.

In a moderate drought, honey production declines, the wildfire potential increases, there is also stress on plants and fish. It is also requested that residents voluntarily start to conserve water.

Where it is abnormally dry, we have a higher chance to see wildfires, crop growth is stunted and surface water levels decrease.