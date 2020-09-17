Drought Monitor Update for September 17, 2020

With the recent drought monitor update, now 17.10% of Pennsylvania is under a moderate drought. Last week 10.31% of Pennsylvania had this designation. This past week was drier and the drought monitor reflects that. The drought monitor data is put in on Tuesday’s and then the updated map comes out every Thursday during the 8 AM hour.

Most of our area is just abnormally dry. Centre, Clearfield, Cameron, and Huntingdon Counties are in a moderate drought.

In a moderate drought, the wildfire potential increases, honey production declines, and there is a stress on plants and fish. It is also requested that residents voluntarily start to conserve water.

Where it is abnormally dry, we have a higher chance to see wildfires, crop growth is stunted and surface water levels decrease.