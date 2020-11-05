Drought Monitor Update for November 5, 2020

This week 7.51% of Pennsylvania is under a severe drought. Last week 12.54% of Pennsylvania had this designation.

This week now 38.40% of Pennsylvania is under a moderate drought which is down from the 50.75% last week. This means with last weeks beneficial rainfall, the drought has eased a bit here in Pennsylvania.

The drought monitor data is put in on Tuesday’s and then the updated map comes out every Thursday during the 8 AM hour.

Centre County is now out of a severe drought and is in a moderate drought.

Parts of Blair, Jefferson, Elk, Cambria, Clearfield, Cameron, and Huntingdon Counties are in a moderate drought.

Portions of Blair, Huntingdon, Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties are abnormally dry.

In a severe drought, warnings can be issued for outdoor burns, air quality can be poor. Also water quality can go down, and water restrictions can be implemented.

In a moderate drought, the wildfire potential increases, honey production declines, and there is a stress on plants and fish. It is also requested that residents voluntarily start to conserve water.

