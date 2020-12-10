Drought Monitor Update December 10, 2020

This week 22.67% of Pennsylvania is under a moderate drought which is down from last week’s 25.72%. This means the drought continues to slowly ease here in Pennsylvania.

Last week 62.57% of Pennsylvania was abnormally dry and this week 62.57% of the state is, which means there was no change in the drought.

The drought monitor data is put in on Tuesday’s and then the updated map comes out every Thursday during the 8 AM hour.

Centre County is just mostly abnormally dry with only a little bit of it seeing a moderate drought.

Portions of Blair, Huntingdon, Bedford, Cambria, Centre, Jefferson, Elk, Cleafield and Cameron counties are abnormally dry.

In a severe drought, warnings can be issued for outdoor burns, air quality can be poor. Also water quality can go down, and water restrictions can be implemented.

In a moderate drought, the wildfire potential increases, honey production declines, and there is a stress on plants and fish. It is also requested that residents voluntarily start to conserve water.

When abnormally dry, surface water tables decline, and yards can turn brown.