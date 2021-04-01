Drought Monitor Update April 1, 2021

This week 8.52% of Pennsylvania is under a moderate drought which increased from last week. This means drought conditions are slowly creeping into Pennsylvania.

Last week 14.96% of Pennsylvania was abnormally dry and this week 23.95% of the state is, which means there was an increase in dry conditions.

Portions of Bedford, Somerset, Jefferson, Elk, and Cameron counties are abnormally dry.

The drought monitor data is put in on Tuesday’s and then the updated map comes out every Thursday during the 8 AM hour.

In a severe drought, warnings can be issued for outdoor burns, air quality can be poor. Also water quality can go down, and water restrictions can be implemented.

In a moderate drought, the wildfire potential increases, honey production declines, and there is a stress on plants and fish. It is also requested that residents voluntarily start to conserve water.

When abnormally dry, surface water tables decline, and yards can turn brown.