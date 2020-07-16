This month so far we have not had much rainfall. In fact, we have had only .85″ of rainfall and we are halfway through the month. Our average amount of rainfall for the month of July is 3.26 inches of precipitation.

The driest July on record in Altoona happened in 2002 when only .98 inches of rain fell. Our second driest July was in 1965 when we had 1.02 inches of rain. In 1974 we had 1.10 inches coming in at 3rd driest.

Some rainfall is in the forecast, so we will have to wait and see if we end up as one of the driest Julys on record.