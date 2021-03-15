Dress for STEM

On March 14th and 15th scientist across the United States are raising awareness about the need for more women in science, technology, engineering, and math fields by wearing purple. Women make up nearly half the United States workforce, but only 27% hold jobs in STEM related careers. Wearing purple is meant to encourage young girls to pursue degrees in STEM fields.

Female on-air meteorologist started this campaign a few yeasrs ago, and it has gained national recognition. Women make up only 29% of broadcast meteorologists and only 8% hold a chief meteorologist position.

If you would like to participate, put on your purple and use the #DressForSTEM.

Our very own Meteorologist Christy Shields & Meteorologist Veronica Dolan particpated in wearing purple for this cause.