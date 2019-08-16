Downpours, flooding, and hail from severe thunderstorms Thursday, August 15, 2019

Heat and stagnation are closely linked. Climate Central analyzed this link using the NOAA/NCEI Air Stagnation Index—which incorporates upper atmospheric winds, surface winds, and precipitation to calculate the daily level of stagnation—and summer high temperatures. Since 1973, 98% of the cities analyzed show a positive correlation between summer high temperatures and the number of summer stagnant days. Only five cities along the California coast lack this correlation; their local heat comes from downsloping, offshore winds such as the Santa Ana winds, which mix up the air and limit stagnation. However, that doesn’t preclude those cities from having more stagnant days or unhealthy air.

Stagnation is also becoming more common in most of the country. Since NOAA’s Index began in 1973, the number of annual stagnant days has increased in 83% of the contiguous U.S. cities analyzed. McAllen, Texas tops the list with 36 more days per year on average, followed by Los Angeles and San Francisco (where stagnation is less correlated with the heat). The largest increases have come along the Gulf and Pacific coasts as well as the East, while most of the decreases have occurred in the Mountain West.