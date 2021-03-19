Dog Walking Forecast March 19th, 2021

This morning will be chilly to take a walk with temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s with patchy clouds. Winds from the northeast will make it feel even cooler. Winds will be sustained between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

This afternoon will be a bit better to get outside with your furry friend. This afternoon we will be mostly sunny and cool. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 40s. This afternoon will continue to be breezy with the northeasterly wind.

Our Dog Walking Pet is named Eli! Eli loves to spend time at Raystown Lake. Thank you Tina for sharing your photo of Eli. If you have a pet photo make sure to send it in so it can be featured on the dog walking forecast!

FULL FORECAST HERE –>