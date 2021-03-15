Dog Walking Forecast March 15, 2021

It will be chilly this morning if you take your dog out for a walk, despite plenty of sunshine. Make sure to bundle up! Temperatures will be in the teens to twenties.

This afternoon we will see some more clouds mixing in with the sun, but temperatures will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The whole day will be dry, just make sure to have your coat, hat, and gloves on to go outside to spend some time with your furry friend!

Featured on today’s dog walking forecast is Gibbs sent to us by Betty. Betty says Gibbs loves playing soccer! If you would like your pet featured send an email or Facebook message to Christy Shields.