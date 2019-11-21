Do you know the difference between dew points and relative humidity?

Dew points compared to relative humidity can be confusing, but they actually are two different things. The dew point is measured as a temperature, while the relative humidity is expressed as a percentage.

The Dewpoint is the temperature to which air must be cooled for saturation to occur at a constant pressure. When the air temperature and the dew point are at the same number, or around the same number, that is when fog or precipitation will form. It is when the water in the air can no longer stay in its gaseous state and goes into a liquid state. This is important for us to forecast weather, because if there is more moisture in the air, or if the dewpoint is equal to the air temperature, that can lead to clouds, rain, or snow. Dewpoint’s are also great for figuring out how comfortable we will be outside.

When Dewpoints are really high, in the 60s, that is when the air can feel very sticky and uncomfortable. This usually happens in the summer. When Dewpoints are really low, in the single digits to the 20s, it means the air is very dry. When Dewpoints are this low, we tend to get chapped lips, or feel static shocks. This is because with dry air, electrons in the air cannot move around very well. Since they cannot move around, they build up on us or our clothes, leading us to be more susceptible to static shocks. If the dew point is really low, more than likely the snow will evaporate before it makes it to the ground, meaning less snowfall. When Dewpoints are really high, in the 60s, that is when the air can feel very sticky and uncomfortable. This usually happens in the summer.

Relative humidity is the measure of the amount of water vapor in the air currently, compared to the amount that can exist at the current air temperature. This is expressed as a percentage, and also is why dew points are better to use to describe how the air makes us feel. For example, a temperature of 20 degrees and a dew point of 20 degrees, will give you a relative humidity of 100%. If the air temperature was 85 degrees, and a dew point of 65 degrees, which you would indicate it being a more muggy day compared to a 20 degree day, the relative humidity would on read as 51.2%.

Relative humidity isn’t used to know how to feel, but it is helpful for meteorologist to find out how saturated the air is. When the air is saturated, that means clouds can form and we can get precipitation.