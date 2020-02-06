Do you enjoy the smell of rain?







Are you one of the people who can smell rain coming or who just enjoy the smell of rain? So, what is it that we actually smell and what is it called?

The smell of rain is called Petrichor. Petrichor, is the earthy smell that occurs when rain begins to fall.

So what is it that we actually smell? Some plants release oils during prolonged dry weather spells. The oils then seep onto other plants, soil and rocks. When it rains these oils are released into the air. It is the combination of the plant oil along with some bacteria that live on the ground that produce the fresh earthy smell.

Have you every smelled the rain before it has actually arrived? Heavy rain is know to cause strong winds. This wind is called a “gust front” and can be quite strong. The winds can carry the smell of rain a few miles ahead of the actual rain event. So, if you smell an earthy smell rain could be on the way.