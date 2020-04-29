The start of the Atlantic hurricane season is quickly approaching. The season begins June 1st and it goes until November 30th. According to the National Hurricane Center a tropical cyclone is a rotating, organized system of clouds and thunderstorms that originates over tropical or subtropical waters and has a closed low-level circulation. Tropical cyclones rotate counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere. Tropical cyclones normally form between 5 and 30 degrees north latitude. This article will explain the different types of tropical cyclones.

Tropical Depression: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less.

Tropical Storm: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 39-73 mph.

Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum winds greater than 74 mph.

Major Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum winds greater than 111 mph. The hurricanes would be categories 3, 4 and 5 of the Saffir-Simpson scale.