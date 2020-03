Since it is National Flood Awareness week, it is a good idea to go over what the difference between what a flood watch, flood advisory, and what a flood warning means.

A Flood Watch: Conditions are favorable for flooding to happen, but it is not occurring yet.

A Flood Advisory: This means flooding is happening, but it is not life threatening.

A Flood Warning: This means flooding is occurring and it is life threatening and damaging to property.