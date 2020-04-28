Dew Point and Relative Humidity

As summer is quickly approaching and the days are getting warmer it’s time to talk about dew point and humidity. We pay close attention to both of these during the summer months to find out how comfortable the day will be. So let’s dive into what these two things are and how they can help us determine how comfortable the day will be.

Dew Point: The dew point temperature is the temperature at which the air has to be cooled, for the air to be considered saturated. When the air and dew point temperature are the same the relative humidity is 100 percent. At this point the air can no longer hold more water in the gas form. If the temperatures fall below the dew point temperature the gas turns into a liquid, which we see as fog or precipitation.

Humidity: Is used to measure the amount of water vapor in the air. During the summer months a lot of us look at how humid the day will be to determine how sticky and uncomfortable it will feel outside. The higher the percentage the more humid you would think it would be but this can be a bit misleading and here is why.

If the air temperature is at 40 degrees and the dew point temperature is also at 40 degrees the relative humidity would be 100% but it wouldn’t feel that uncomfortable. The reason why it wouldn’t feel uncomfortable is that there is not a lot of moisture in the air. The lower the dew point temperature the less amount of water the air can hold and vise versa, the higher the dew point the more moisture it can hold.

What makes the air feel uncomfortable is the amount of moisture in the air. The higher the amount the more uncomfortable it will be. So, if you want to determine how comfortable or uncomfortable the air will be look at the dew point temperature.

A dew point temperature at or below 55 would feel dry and comfortable. Between 56-65 the air would feel sticky and uncomfortable and above 65 it would feel oppressive.