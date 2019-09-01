Detailed look at Category 5 Dorian

Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to the highest level, category 5 on the Saffir Simpson scale. This storm is going to bring utter destruction to some of the Bahamas, but even through the storm is stronger, the threat to Florida is still lower than originally feared.

As Chief Meteorologist Joe Murgo has discussed the storm is likely going to get grabbed by the jet stream and pulled to the north. It still looks like the worst of the storm will stay offshore, but there is still going to be a very heavy wind-swept rainfall from Florida through southeast Virginia. Coastal flooding from an on-shore wind north of the storm is going to be a very large issue.